Passion Java: I Am A Very Successful Man

By A Correspondent

Enigmatic preacher Passion Java, real name Panganai Java, has boasted of elevating Dancehall star Enzo Ishall from rags to riches.

In an interview with ZimEye.com on Monday, Java described himself as a very successful cleric and businessman.

” I personally changed Enzo’s life. He could not even afford to pay kombi fare to travel to town. I found him with nothing and I transformed his life,” boasted Java.

Watch full interview below…

https://fb.watch/n8OFawy4QV/

