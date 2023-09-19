Tragedy as 3 girls drown while fishing

Tragedy struck on Sunday as three young girls tragically drowned while fishing in the Chiraire River in Chiweshe. The bodies of the victims were recovered by the police yesterday and are currently awaiting post-mortem examinations.

Although the police were unavailable for immediate comment, Mr. Edmore Mandaza, the Ward 5 councillor, confirmed the heartbreaking incident. He revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred around 4:00 PM on Sunday. Two of the girls hailed from Chasakara village and were attending primary school, while the third girl, from Mukodzongi village, was preparing to sit for her form four examination at Marongwe Secondary School this year.

Mandaza appealed for assistance to support the grieving families who have been deeply affected by this tragedy.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of young lives, Cde Maxmore Njanji, the Mazowe Central legislator, pledged to provide aid to the victims. He lamented the fact that these young girls, who should have been actively involved in nation-building, had their lives cut short. Cde Njanji emphasized the importance of communities taking precautions to safeguard the lives of young girls from such life-threatening incidents.

“It is sad that we lost young lives who are supposed to be actively participating in the building of our nation

