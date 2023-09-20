Passion Java Gone Underground Following LIVE Interview Exposing GoldMafia While In Dubai

Breaking News: ZANU PF’s Passion Java Goes Underground Following Heated LIVE Interview

By A Correspondent | In a twist of events, ZANU PF member Passion Java has mysteriously gone underground following a live interview that briefly touched upon the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit’s GomdMafia documentary. The interview, hosted by Simba Chikanza on ZimEye news network, took an unexpected turn when Java began discussing the controversies surrounding skin marks on his left hand, which had been a topic of speculation.

During the interview, Passion Java, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, started boasting about his wealth and even pledged to donate USD10,000 to the first 10 subscribers. However, his demeanor changed dramatically when the discussion shifted towards the Al Jazeera documentary.

Java expressed his anger and questioned why the documentary was made, suggesting that it could deter potential investors. He launched a verbal attack on Al Jazeera, expressing his disapproval. It was at this point that Simba Chikanza intervened to clarify that the investigation was not initiated by Al Jazeera but had its origins in 1993 in Kenya. The investigation exposed Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Dubai-based business partner, Kamlesh Pattni, whose actions had a detrimental impact on Kenya’s economy, taking decades to recover.

Chikanza further revealed that the investigation had exposed similar wrongdoings affecting the economies of several African countries, emphasizing that it was not driven by political motives or other interests.

However, the turning point came when Passion Java’s video abruptly cut off during this discussion. He has since disappeared from public view, failing to post anything on his social media platforms, and notably, he did not fulfill his promise of donating USD10,000 during his scheduled Tuesday ZimEye program. The abrupt vanishing act has left many speculating about the motives behind his sudden disappearance.

As questions swirl regarding Passion Java’s whereabouts and intentions, the public awaits further developments in this mysterious and unexpected turn of events.

PASSION JAVA's GONE UNDERGROUND AFTER THIS INTERVIEW, WHY? https://t.co/8ewliiOpgS — ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 20, 2023

