Ramaphosa Covers Mnangagwa’s Back

By-The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, continues to defend President Emmerson Mnangagwa despite gross human rights violations and electoral fraud the Harare continues to commit on its citizens.

Ramaphosa, Tuesday at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, said the West should lift sanctions on Zimbabwe and Cuba.

“South Africa continues to call for the lifting of the economic embargo that was imposed 60 years ago against Cuba,” he said.

“An embargo that has caused untold damage to the country’s economy and the people of Cuba as well.

“The sanctions that are also being applied against South Africa’s neighbour, Zimbabwe, should also be lifted as they are imposing untold suffering on ordinary Zimbabweans, but also have a collateral negative impact on neighbouring countries as well such as my own country, South Africa.”

President Ramaphosa and many African presidents have been consistently calling for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

The European Union, Britain, Canada and other countries also imposed sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa arrived in New York yesterday is expected to address the UNGA tomorrow.

The 78th UNGA is running under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

