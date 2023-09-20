Tatenda Mavetera Star Shines

By A Correspondent

Newly appointed ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera has reunited with the Studio 263 family.

Mavetera rose to fame as Tendai Jari during the Studio 263 days on ZBC TV alongside her “on screen sister” Vimbai Jari(real name Anne Nhira).

Former Studio 263 actors paid a courtesy call on Minister Mavetera.

On Tuesday, Zim Young Influencers also paid a visit to Mavetera at her new office.

On behalf of Zim Young Influencers, Fagio Marowa wrote on Facebook :

“Today as Zim Young Influencers we payed a courtesy call visit to Hon Tatenda Mavetera office to congratulate her on her appointment as the new Minister of ICT.We discussed a lot of things chief among them areas of collaboration.

The Minister appreciated our visit ,she assured us for continued working relationship with our organization in making Zimbabwe a better place in promoting innovation and ICTs in its four corners.”

