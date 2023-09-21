Harare Prison Officer In Mysterious Disappearance

Spread the love

By-The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) is appealing for information from the public regarding one of its officers Shadreck Mlambo, who has been missing since 24 August.

ZPCS said Mlambo was last seen at a bus stop, at around 8 PM, near the intersection of Seke and Cripps Road, intending to board a bus to Chitungwiza. ZPCS said in a statement:

Missing is Shadreck Mlambo, a member of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), who was last seen on 24 August 2023 around 2000hrs at a bus stop near the intersection of Seke Road and Cripps Road, intending to board a bus to Chitungwiza.

ZPCS added that those with information pertaining to Mlambo can contact Constable Mawere at 0716 149 634, Chief Superintendent Mukombachoto at 0771 160 464, or Jonas Kasimu at 0776 055 885.

Alternatively, they can also contact ZPCS Public Relations Complaints desk at +263 242 762724, 0714 239 142, WhatsApp at 0771 160 464, and 0778 605

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...