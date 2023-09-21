Trial of Mnangagwa Challenger Commences with Damaging Testimony

Harare, September 19, 2023 – The trial of political activist Sybeth Musengezi commenced yesterday, and the proceedings have already taken a dramatic turn. State witness Godwills Masimirembwa, the chairman of Zanu PF for Harare Province, made startling claims against the accused.

Masimirembwa, a key figure in the ruling party, asserted that Musengezi had provided a false address during his application for Zanu PF membership. He further alleged that Musengezi had not paid his membership subscription since 2019. The State argues that this matter is of utmost concern to State security, given Musengezi’s previous challenges to the legitimacy of the President.

According to the allegations, in 2012, Musengezi, in collaboration with Allen Chisuko and Taurai Mutimbanyoka, allegedly misrepresented his residence as No. 4315 Hatcliffe Extension, Harare, in order to join Zanu PF as a member of Muzinda 1A District. Subsequently, he was registered as a member. In 2019, Musengezi is accused of conspiring with Mutimbanyoka to falsely claim he was within the cells of Zanu PF’s Mai Chitepo Branch, Muzinda 1 District.

The court heard that these actions allowed Musengezi to become eligible for elections to a Zanu PF branch position, a privilege reserved only for bona fide party members in the cell structures. He was eventually elected as the Zanu PF Mai Chitepo branch Muzinda H District Youth Wing vice-chairperson.

Musengezi now faces allegations of tarnishing the ruling party’s reputation and undermining its administration. He is also accused of participating in Zanu PF elections and programs for which he was not eligible due to his questionable party membership.

As this trial unfolds, it is expected to draw significant attention due to its implications for both Musengezi and the political landscape in Zimbabwe. The courtroom drama is set to continue as more witnesses testify in the coming days.- State Media

