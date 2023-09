EMA Speaks On Chemical Poisoning

30k litres of termite poison spilled in Murare river killing aquatic life and other livestock in the process

Listen to Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Hazardous Substance Expert Irvine Nyaguwa explaining how EMA responded to this provincial disaster. https://x.com/TheMirrorMsv/status/1704449794888864242?s=20

