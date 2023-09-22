Golden Arrows Boss Slams Knox Mutizwa

Golden Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has explained why Knox Mutizwa is no longer a regular in the starting XI.

The Zimbabwean has only started two of Abafana Bes’thende’s seven league games thus far.

He was the team’s top goalscorer last season with eight goals across all competitions.

According to Sowetan Live, Khenyeza has suggested that Mutizwa, who is the club’s all-time top scorer with fifty-seven goals, wasn’t working hard enough,

The gaffer was quoted as saying by the publication: “We’ve created competition since the pre-season. We sat down with the players and told them that ‘if you don’t fight, you can’t get into the team’.

“You can see our main striker from last season isn’t here because I don’t think he’s pushing enough.

“In football you have to have all the qualities; you can’t be good only on the ball and lack off the ball. They know it’s a fair and healthy competition.”-Soccer24 News

