Hwinza Insults Girlfriend Saying She Was Just A “Mufambidzanenaye”

Dancehall Artist Hwinza Insults Girlfriend Amidst Damaged Vehicle Incident

By A Correspondent | In a riveting account, the renowned dancehall musician Hwinza has openly insulted his girlfriend, referring to her as a mere “get-along-aide.” The controversial statement was made during an interview with the state-owned StarFM channel.

Hwinza’s derogatory remark came as a surprise to many as it was delivered on live television. He stated, “But she was not a wife. She was just a get-along-aide,” leaving viewers and fans astounded by his callous words.

The controversy deepens as it coincides with an incident involving damage to his girlfriend’s vehicle. Earlier in the day, reports emerged of his girlfriend’s car being found damaged, adding further intrigue to the situation.

As of now, there has been no official response or comment from the accused girlfriend regarding the derogatory statement made by Hwinza. The public awaits further developments in this unfolding drama, which has left many questioning the nature of their relationship and the motives behind these recent events. Stay tuned for updates as this story continues to develop.

