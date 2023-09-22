Woman Gangs Up With Hubby To Kill Own Baby

– Domestic Worker and Husband Accused of Conspiring to Murder 11-Month-Old Child in Plumtree

In a deeply unsettling case that has sent shockwaves through the community, a 24-year-old domestic worker, Leaflet Ndlovu, hailing from Mbamba Village under Chief Gampu in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North province, stands accused of collaborating with her new husband, Trust Mitsi, to allegedly murder her 11-month-old child from a previous relationship. The incident has left the town of Kandana Village in Plumtree in disbelief.

Reports suggest that Leaflet Ndlovu and Trust Mitsi were driven by their desire to solidify their union as husband and wife, leading them to conspire to end the life of Ndlovu’s infant daughter from a prior relationship.

The shocking events unfolded on the night of September 8th, around 10 p.m., when Leaflet is believed to have conspired with her boyfriend, Mitsi, who is currently evading authorities, to strangle her 11-month-old child. Disturbingly, the child survived this sinister plot.

To cover up their failed attempt, the following day, Leaflet reached out to Givemore Ndlovu, her employer’s younger brother, and informed him that the child was unwell. Concerned, Givemore arrived to check on the baby and discovered her in agonizing pain, with a swollen left leg.

In a bid to seek help, Givemore took Leaflet and the baby to Bakisani Gambule’s residence, seeking assistance from Hleziphi Ncube, a community health worker. Suspecting foul play and discounting dehydration as the issue, Ncube advised them to take the child to the hospital. Tragically, on their way back, the child succumbed to her injuries.

Givemore reported the matter to the police, who promptly launched an investigation. A post-mortem conducted at Plumtree District Hospital mortuary revealed that the child’s death was a result of impaired breathing and strangulation, implicating the grim intentions of those involved.

Following the post-mortem results, Leaflet Ndlovu was arrested and brought before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware, where she faced a murder charge. She was remanded in custody until October 2nd, with the magistrate advising her to apply for bail at the High Court.

Arnold Mudekunye represented the State in the proceedings, as the community grapples with the harrowing details of this shocking case. The whereabouts of Trust Mitsi, the alleged co-conspirator, remain unknown, and authorities are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend him as the investigation continues.- state media

