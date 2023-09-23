CCC Councilor Dies A Month After Winning Chinhoyi Ward 2 Seat

Patricia Chibaya, the Councillor for Ward 2 in Chinhoyi and a member of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), has tragically passed away just a month after being re-elected for her second term in office.

Chibaya was one of the 20 Chinhoyi councillors recently inaugurated at the Town House. She initially assumed the role of councillor in 2018 and was later elected as deputy mayor in January 2023 following the resignation of the former Ward 6 Councillor, Mercy Mada.

During the elections that brought her into office, there was fierce competition for the position of vice mayor, with three CCC councillors and one member from Zanu-PF vying for the position.

Chibaya, a youthful councillor in her early 40s, reportedly passed away on a Wednesday at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. She had been rushed there for treatment after experiencing symptoms of a mild stroke and a migraine.

The news of Chibaya’s passing has left Chinhoyi Mayor Owen Charuza deeply shocked and saddened.

Mourners are currently gathering at her parents’ residence in Hunyani to pay their respects.

