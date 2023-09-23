Manchester United Punish Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have made a decision to send Jadon Sancho to train away from the first team.

Sancho’s relationship with coach Erik ten Hag has deteriorated in recent weeks following the gaffer’s claims on the player.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat at the Emirates, ten Hag said: “Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him.

“You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected.”

The claims attracted a response from Sancho, who hit back at the coach and said “there are other reasons behind this matter” and he has been “made a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair.”

Manchester United have now issued a statement on the situation, reading:

“Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”- Soccer24 News

