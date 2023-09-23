Robber killed by mob

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- In a shocking incident that unfolded in Maphisa, Kezi, Matabeleland South province a man was allegedly murdered by a mob consisting of over 20 individuals on Monday for robbery.

The circumstances leading up to the incident began with Hloniphani Ndlovu (45), the now deceased, who was armed with a firearm, robbing a group of individuals who are now considered suspects in the case.

The suspects who have since been arrested and are set to appear in court are, Tamsanqa Nyathi (22), Perfect Nyoni (22), Godswill Dube (21), Somandla Ndlovu (17), Lodrick Hloniphani (24) all from Malindi village in Kezi and Mkhululi Ncube (39), Prince Nkosilathi Khumalo (32), Makesure Mguni (33) all from Mangala village in Kezi.

It is reported that, after the robbery, the suspects reportedly teamed up and pursued Ndlovu. Upon catching up with him, they subjected him to a severe assault. Subsequently, the suspects handed him over to local police in Maphisa. Recognising the severity of his injuries, the authorities referred him to hospital.

Tragically, the man succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

The incident has raised concerns within the community, as the alleged murder involved a large group of individuals. Police are investigating the matter to identify and apprehend all those involved in the incident.

The motive behind the severe assault and subsequent death of the deceased remains unclear at this stage. It is speculated that the suspects may have sought revenge for the earlier robbery, although this is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands but allow the authorities to deal with such cases.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...