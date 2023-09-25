Chemhanza High School expels 30 students

Spread the love

Reportedly, 30 students have been expelled from Chemhanza High School in Hwedza, Mashonaland East province, following allegations of bullying and physical fighting, including the severe assault of a student who is said to be the daughter of a high-ranking Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative.

According to sources and voice notes shared with NewsDay, concerned parents expressed their astonishment at the school’s decision to expel certain Form 4 and 6 students, who are currently in the midst of their final examinations.

The incident is said to have occurred on September 17, and the school authorities initially suspended the students believed to have been involved in the altercation.

One parent recounted how a student witnessed her sibling escaping from a dormitory for Forms 1 and 2 through a window. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Form 4 students had allegedly been assaulting younger students. In an attempt to protect them, the concerned student brought the younger ones to her room. However, she, along with other students, was subsequently expelled on accusations of assaulting a Form 3 student who is reportedly the daughter of a CIO operative and considered untouchable.

The parent further noted that since Sunday, the expelled students have been deprived of food, prevented from accessing the study area, and are not attending lessons. Concerned parents only became aware of the situation later and visited the school to gather more information.

The parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the expulsion process, claiming that the authorities failed to record the students’ statements objectively. They alleged that leading questions were asked to manipulate the students’ responses.

Another parent mentioned that the school head provided them with incomplete minutes from the hearing, and it was the district schools inspector for Hwedza, Mr. Parani, who instructed them to take their children home.

The parents also accused the school authorities of displaying bias against their children.

Efforts to obtain comments from school officials proved unsuccessful as the deputy head, Tarirai Mararike, referred NewsDay to the head, Reverend Noel Nhariswa, whose phone was switched off.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...