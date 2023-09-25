CoS FRAUD: Zimbabwean Social Worker in Fired for Exploitative Labor Practices

By A Correspondent | A Zimbabwean male Social Worker in Northamptonshire has been dismissed from his position amid allegations of orchestrating a series of exploitative labor recruitments from Zimbabwe. The individual in question, Mr Wilbert William, has been held responsible for subjecting these workers to deplorable work conditions and hazardous housing arrangements, all while charging exorbitant sums of up to GBP10,000.

Workers who had embarked on the journey in search of better opportunities found themselves trapped in the UK, facing insufficient work hours that failed to provide them with a reasonable income. Moreover, they were left in dilapidated properties with loose electrical sockets posing serious safety risks, ZimEye reveals. (pictures).

A source within the West Northamptonshire Council management confirmed that William is no longer associated with the organization, stating, “I am afraid the gentleman you’ve referred to is no longer employed here,” they told ZimEye.

This development is expected to result in legal actions and potential compensation for the victims of these exploitative practices.

The situation has raised concerns about the vulnerability of migrant workers and the urgent need for stricter oversight to prevent such incidents in the future.MORE TO FOLLOW- ZimEye

