Gray Homes Construction Garners Top Honors at CEO Network and Eminence Business Awards

By A Correspondent| Leading real estate company, Gray Homes Construction, walked away with top honours at the recently held Zimbabwe CEO’s Network Awards and Eminence Business Awards.

The company was honoured with the “Property Company of the Year Gold Award” by the Zimbabwe CEO’s Network, and the “Fast Growing and Competitive Organisation Award” at the Eminence Business Awards.

Addressing media, Gray Homes Managing Director Dr. Annavesta Mudiwa attributed these achievements to the company’s commitment to quality workmanship and an unwavering dedication to customer service.

She emphasized, “We provide quality workmanship and customer service and maintain the highest level of professionalism, honesty, and fairness in all relationships with our valued customers and dedicated employees.”

Gray Homes Construction offers a comprehensive range of services, from construction and project management to architecture, engineering, interior design, and town planning. Their approach extends to civil engineering and public infrastructure maintenance, setting them apart in the industry.

The company’s holistic approach and emphasis on modern housing trends have resulted in trendy, value-driven homes. They also serve Zimbabweans in the diaspora and collaborate with creative clients on building plans.

