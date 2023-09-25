“SADC Consulting CCC For Way Forward.” Already Know CCC And Zanu PF Are The Problem And, Notably, They’re Not The Solution!

By Wibert Mukori| “Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed that leaders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have been consulting with him to seek his opinions on how to resolve Zimbabwe’s current political crisis following the contested general election,” reported Bulawayo 24.

“During a CCC provincial council meeting in Chinhoyi, Chamisa emphasized that he had won the presidential election despite intimidation tactics and alleged rigging by Zanu-PF-aligned Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ). He described the recent election as a “war” rather than a proper election.

“Chamisa revealed that he had recently participated in a lengthy video conference call with SADC officials who were seeking his proposals for resolving the political impasse in Zimbabwe, which has resulted from the widely criticised elections.”

The truth is Zimbabwe is in this political and economic mess because the nation has been stuck for 43 years with this corrupt , incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship. The party has rigged elections to secure its stay in power.

By the late 1990s the nation finally came to a consensus that for there to be any hope of putting an end to the dictatorship, the nation must implement the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. The nation has risked all to elect MDC/CC leaders for the express purpose they implement the democratic reforms.

After 23 years, including 5 in the GNU, MDC/CCC has failed to implement even one reform. Worse still, they have given up on reforms to participate in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy in return for a share of the spoils of power.

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of the Zanu PF dictatorship and Chamisa and his CCC friends have played their part in keeping Zanu PF in power. Zanu PF and CCC are the reason Zimbabwe is in this mess, they are the problem and per se cannot be the solution too!

So what the devil is SADC doing “consulting Chamisa on the way forward”?

Both Zanu Pf and CCC were involved in the 2008 to 2013 GNU that failed to implement even one reform, SADC leaders know this. What hope is there that a new GNU with the same two political parties in power would do any better.

What SADC leaders must do is convene the meeting and endorse the SADC election observer mission report condemning the 23 August 2023 elections were a sham and there is no legitimate government in Harare. SADC played the leading role in the 2008 to 2013 GNU which failed to implement even one reform. There is no shame in SADC acknowledging this fact and, more significantly reaching out to UN to ask for help.

A joint body of UN and SADC must decide the way forward for Zimbabwe.

After 43 years of rigged elections and with the nation now in serious social and economic trouble, Zimbabwe needs a cure to the curse of rigged elections and bad governance and not another sugar coated placebo!

