Thomas Mapfumo Calls for Action Against ZANU PF

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | In a passionate and fiery address, renowned musician and activist Thomas Mapfumo has issued a rallying cry to the people, urging them to break free from oppression. Speaking at a gathering in Chief Svosve’s region, Mapfumo did not mince words as he decried the current state of affairs under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

Mapfumo began his speech by emphasizing that many people are enduring oppression for no fault of their own, and he urged them to wake up to the reality of their situation. He asserted that the person they are dealing with, referring to President Mnangagwa, is akin to Satan himself, showing a complete disregard for human life and the suffering of the people.

One of Mapfumo’s central grievances was the alleged nepotism within the government. He accused the President of filling key government positions with his own family members, whom he branded as “thieves.” Mapfumo made no exceptions, even implicating the President’s wife in these accusations.

In a call to action, Mapfumo stressed that the path to freedom lies in the hands of the people themselves. He passionately encouraged the gathered crowd to rise up and take matters into their own hands. “If we want to free ourselves, we will have to do it ourselves,” he declared, urging unity and collective action.

Chief Svosve questioned Mapfumo about the tragic events of August 1, 2018, when President Mnangagwa’s administration was accused of killing six people during protests. Mapfumo, in response, alleged that those in power were taking advantage of the people’s fear. He claimed that soldiers were instructed to shoot a few people to intimidate the protesters. He went further, suggesting that had the people confronted the soldiers, they could have defeated the army that day.

Mapfumo’s impassioned speech has sparked a fervor among those in attendance, and it remains to be seen how this call to action will influence the current political landscape in Zimbabwe. The country watches with bated breath as tensions rise, and the demand for change gains momentum.- ZimEye

