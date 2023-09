Bimha’s Wife Nominates And Votes Self In Chivhu Mayoral Elections

Zanu national Political Commissar Mike Bimha’s wife, Virginia embarrassed herself at the Chivhu mayoral elections on Wednesday last week when she nominated herself for the contest and got one vote out 39.

Ironically, she went into council through proportional representation quarter.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

