MIGHTY Warriors Coach Shadreck Mlaudzi has named a provisional 25-member squad to take part in the COSAFA Women’s Championship which kicks off on the 3rd of next month in Gauteng, South Africa.

After his reappointment, Shadreck Mlaudzi’s first task will be to lead the Mighty Warriors at the COSAFA Women’s Championship next week.

Mlaudzi, who was in charge at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games has named a 25-member squad, keeping faith in veterans who have represented the nation before.

The three goalkeepers chosen, Chido Dzingirai of Correctional Queens, Lindiwe Magwede of Herentals and Harare City’s Cynthia Shonga have all been part of the Mighty Warriors and will resume their mini battle to be the country’s number one goalkeeper.

In defence, the technical department has chosen to go with youth in Hazel Dhlakama, Thelma Masawi of Platinum Royals and Vimbai Mharadzi of Chapungu Queens.

There is still loads of experience in the form of Nobukhosi Ncube and Edeline Mutumbami of Chapungu, Purity Mugayi and Eunice Chibanda from Black Rhinos and Mitchel Nyakatsapa of Harare City.

The midfield is stacked with experience in the evergreen Emmaculate Msipa, speedy Privilege Mupeti and Daisy Kaitano, all of Black Rhinos as well as Bethel Kondo and Shyline Dambamuromo from Herentals.

South African-based Peacemore Kanende will be eager to prove her prowess if given a chance. Kanende has represented Zimbabwe at Under 20 level but has not been capped at senior level.

Tanyaradzwa Chihoro of Maningi Youth Academy and Ennerty Chemhere will also be out to impress at the senior level.

Upfront, it is a battle headlined by Harare City’s Rudo Neshamba, Christabel Katona of Black Rhinos Queens as well as the Herentals pair Pranance Zvawanda and Maud Mafuruse.

The Mighty Warriors are expected to go into camp in Harare this Tuesday.

Zimbabwe is in Group C alongside Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho.

The Mighty Warriors are returning to international football for the first time in two years after Zimbabwe’s suspension from international football was lifted by the world football governing body FIFA.

Zimbabwe won the tournament in 2011 when it was held in Harare.

