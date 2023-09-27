Mnangagwa Panics SADC Extraordinary Summit

By James Gwati- The Wednesday SADC Troika extraordinary summit has placed Zanu PF in panic mode, to the extent of the ruling party calling for urgent sessions of Politburo and Central Committee meetings tomorrow and Saturday.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, hosting the summit to discuss the August 23 sham Zimbabwe elections.

In its preliminary report, SADC cited severe flaws in the last month’s elections. Zanu PF has since denied the preliminary report and accused Zambia of plotting for regime change in Harare.

In a statement published by state media Wednesday, Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa called for the party’s Thursday and Saturday meetings.

Mutsvangwa, who did not state the agenda of the two meetings, said they will be held at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare.

Said Mutsvangwa, “There is a Politburo meeting tomorrow, September 28, at 2pm at the Zanu PF headquarters. This will be followed by a Central Committee meeting on September 30, at 10am at the same venue.

“All members should be seated exactly 15 minutes before the above stated times,” said Mutsvangwa

