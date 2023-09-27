Sithembiso Nyoni At Risk Of Losing Ministerial Seat

MDC-T losing Nkayi North candidate Chief Ndlovu is challenging ZANU PF’s Sithembiso Nyoni’s victory in the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections due to the unusually high number of assisted voters, reported CITE.

Nyoni won the election with 5 492 votes, Ndlovu polled 4 065 votes, and CCC’s Mandla Ndlovu garnered 3 110 votes.

She has since been appointed as the Minister of Industry and Commerce.

Ndlovu has approached the Electoral Court seeking the nullification of Moyo’s victory arguing that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) failed to conduct the elections according to the principles laid down in the Electoral Act in respect to assisted voters.

In his affidavit, Ndlovu, who is represented by Lovemore Madhuku, argued that more 1 500 voters were assisted to vote, a figure of more than 12 percent of the persons who voted.

Ndlovu is seeking a declaration that Nyoni was not duly elected on 23 August 2023 as a member of the National Assembly for the Nkayi North constituency and that Nyoni’s seat in the National Assembly is vacant forthwith.

He is also seeking an order directing the Speaker of the National Assembly to inform the President that a vacancy has arisen in respect of the Nkayi North Constituency.

