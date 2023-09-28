Clemence Matawu Appointed Warriors Team Manager

FORMER Warriors midfielder Clemence Matawu is the new Team Manager for the senior national football team.

The 40-year-old Matawu is currently the Chicken Inn Club administrator and takes over from Wellington Mpandare.

The ZIFA Normalisation committee also confirmed that Simba Bhora’s goalkeeper’s coach, Zivanai Kawadza is also joining the Warriors camp in the same capacity while Antonio Torres will be the fitness and conditioning coach as well as head coach Blatemer Brito’s translator.

