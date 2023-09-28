Rodreck Mahurera, Leeds Mechanic

Spread the love

Sep 27th, 1972 – Aug 25th, 2023

Biography

Rodreck Mahurera passed away peacefully on 25th August 2023, with his lovely wife by his side supported with prayers by Pastor Nyadzo and Amai Nyadzo Born 27 September 1972 living his young life in Mutare, with his siblings, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends nearby. Born to a mechanical father, Rodreck started fixing cars at an early age before moving to South Africa where perfected his craft. There he was nicknamed Mgyver for his ability to use his knowledge and skills to fix the most difficult of cars. It was there he met Linda with whom he relocated to the United Kingdom with. Rodreck has always has been forever proud of his children, stating them as “his greatest accomplishments,”. Rodreck was a self employed mechanic who improved his craft by attending Huddersfield University. He later on moved to becoming an MOT tester and served the diverse community of Leeds and beyond. He was strong willed,honest, caring, ever smiling and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and brave. He was clever and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all of his life experiences: mechanic, mot tester, music lover and loved his Jack Daniels. He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them- and if you knew him, you knew it. When his time came, he carried himself with dignity, strength, and full of love for those who went before him. He will be missed dearly.- Family Spokesperson

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...