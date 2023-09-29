Murowa Diamonds Aircraft Crashes In Mashava

A Murowa Diamonds light aircraft crashed in Mashava in the morning and killed all peoplle on board.

When EnviroPress arrived at the scene a few hours ago, police and villagers were busy picking up mangled pieces of human remains.

At least six pairs of shoes with broken feet inside were recovered in the vicinity of the aircraft wreckage.

Some pieces of flesh could be seen hanging on tree branches.

Sources said the aircraft was transporting four Indians and two Zimbabweans from Harare to Murowa ‘s diamond Mine in Zvishavane.

In February this year, another light Murowa aircraft crashed in Beatrice, injuring all people on board.

