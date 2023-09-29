T Freddy Holds Prayer For His Demolished House

By James Gwati- Prophet Tapiwa Freddy, founder and leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries, has called for a night prayer for his demolished house.

Freddy’s house was demolished Thursday by Harare City Council.

In April 2020, the Harare City Council also demolished Freddy’s church in Glenview’s high-density suburb, saying it was built on land acquired illegally.

Freddy said he would today Friday hold an all-night prayer for the demolished house.

Giving the reasons for the demolition, Harare deputy mayor Cllr Kudzai Kadzombe Thursday said it was in response to a petition by residents who said the council allocated the houses without doing due diligence on a road in 2017.

Posting on X, Kadzombe also said the City of Harare will allocate new stands to the affected residents as well as construct houses for them, with council covering all expenses including sourcing building materials. She said:

We have received inquiries about why Prophet T Freddy’s house and 5 others were demolished today. This was a result of a residents’ petition as these houses were allocated by council without doing due diligence on a road in 2017 and it blocked school children and other residents, Who had to use a longer and dangerous route to go to school and work etc.

The affected families are in the process of being reallocated new stands and their houses constructed and materials supplied by the City of Harare builders at no cost to the victims.

Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused to the Glenview community and the affected families.

Kadzombe, however, did not disclose where the demolished houses were located. Harare City Council has, in the past few years, been destroying houses and structures built on land acquired illegally.

Below are T Freddy’s words After the demolition of his house:

Today is a challenging day for me as my residential house has been demolished. It’s a distressing situation, especially considering that six years ago, the Harare City Council legally allocated me a residential stand in Glen View. I followed all the necessary regulations and paperwork to build a small house that I could afford.

Unfortunately, this is not the only hardship I’ve faced . Our church was also demolished 2 years ago, marking the second time I’ve been directly affected by such an event. In the face of these difficulties, I turn to prayer and encourage my fellow church members not to lose heart.

Despite the setbacks, I remain steadfast in my faith and trust that there is a reason why God allows such things to happen. Today, even with my house demolished, I will continue to hold on to my unwavering belief in Him. Furthermore, I am determined to persevere and move forward. That is why I invite everyone to join us tomorrow friday ,29 september at our Night of Revival (pungwe!), which will take place at our new premises located at the corner of High Glen Road and Mushayabhande Road in Glen Norah B, Harare.

So, today may bring challenges, but it also presents an opportunity for renewal and strength. I am resolved to find solace and comfort in my faith, knowing that God has a plan for me, my home, and my church.

