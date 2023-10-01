Mnangagwa Grabs Party Cars From Losing MPs

By- Zanu PF has repossessed cars allocated for the 2023 election campaign to all the party’s losing candidates.

In a directive to all the losing MPs issued bt the party’s secretary general, Obert Mpofu, Zanu PF said

the losing candidates are to return the vehicles, which are top-of-the-range cars such as Toyota Hilux GD6s, Ford Rangers, and Nissan Navaras, to the party headquarters by Wednesday, 4 October 2023, without fail:

“This serves as a directive to all the ZANU-PF parliamentary candidates that participated and did not succeed in the just-ended harmonised elections to surrender the party vehicles that were allocated to them to the Zanu PF party headquarters by Wednesday, 4 October 2023 without fail. This is pursuant to the circular that was issued before, followed by a decision made by the party leadership at the Politburo Meeting held on 28 September 2023. All Provincial Chairpersons are directed to ensure that this directive is implemented without fail. Your cooperation on this matter will be greatly appreciated.”

ZANU-PF secured new campaign cars for its 210 parliamentary candidates before the 2023 elections. The party also paid a US$1,000 nomination fee and all campaign expenses for its candidates. However, 73 ZANU-PF candidates lost the election, and the ruling party is taking no prisoners.

