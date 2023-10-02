Mnangagwa Selfish: Mzembi

Tinashe Sambiri

Former Tourism Minister, Engineer Walter Mzembi has described the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa as a selfish man.

Mzembi was commenting on the seizure of party vehicles from losing Zanu PF candidates.

Zanu PF insiders say Mr Mnangagwa personally authorised the seizure of the vehicles.

Mzembi wrote on X:

If the vote contributions of these losing @ZANUPF_Official candidates are subtracted from the Presidential Ballot tally of @edmnangagwa will he still make his 52. 4 % ?

If he does its fine to repossess these cars if he doesn’t its folly and a sour signal !

