PJ Powers to Headline Dare To Dream Gig at HICC in Harare

By Showbiz Reporter | Harare, Zimbabwe – In an exciting turn of events, the iconic PJ Powers, renowned for her timeless hit song “There’s An Answer,” is set to make a grand appearance in Harare for a special performance at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). Powers will headline the much-anticipated Dare To Dream gig, an event with a profound mission and an unforgettable program.

The Dare To Dream gig, scheduled for October 14, 2023, promises a night of inspiration and empowerment. Organized by the Albinism Dare to Dream Initiative (ADDI), the event aims to champion the rights of Persons With Albinism (PWA), fostering awareness, recognition, and development for this marginalized community.

This groundbreaking event will also mark the first-ever Mr. and Miss Albinism Southern Africa competition, a platform where individuals with albinism can showcase their talents, gain self-confidence, and develop essential life skills. The initiative is a call to action, urging individuals with albinism to step “Into The Light” and shine their unique personal light.

Throughout history, individuals with albinism have often faced discrimination, social isolation, and even violence. ADDI’s mission is to change this narrative and ensure that PWA’s rights are promoted, protected, fulfilled, and respected. Furthermore, the event aims to raise funds for the construction of the Albinism Dare to Dream Centre, a facility that will provide essential support and resources for those affected by albinism.

To make this event accessible to all, organizers are offering tickets priced at just $10, with a target of 5000 attendees. Tickets can be purchased at various locations, including Galaxy Mall, Wedding Center, The Harare Club Hotel, and via Innbux. For those interested in partnership opportunities, please contact Brenda Mudzimu at 0778165695 or 0712153880.

PJ Powers’ presence at this groundbreaking event promises to be a highlight, adding a musical touch to an evening dedicated to raising awareness, fostering empowerment, and promoting inclusion for individuals with albinism. Harare is set to witness a night of inspiration and celebration like never before, as PJ Powers and ADDI invite everyone to join them on this remarkable journey “Into The Light.”

