Female Drug Dealers Nabbed

THREE women suspected to be drug suppliers have been dragged to court after they were found with over 30 kilogrammes of marijuana worth ZWL27 million.

The three were dragged to court on charges of unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs.

The three are 32-year-old Brenda Chivhayo, Unique Kasenza also aged 32 and Stella Kusokeri (49).

The trio is believed to be part of a drug syndicate that gets its supplies of illegal drugs from South Africa.

It is alleged that the trio’s contraband was sent by bus from the neighbouring country.

The court heard that the driver of the bus alerted the police after he got suspicious of the package which was packed in black plastic bags.

Allegations are that when the three went to collect their package they were asked to open it and police recovered 33 kilogrammes of marijuana stashed under groceries.

The three were immediately arrested.

Chivhayo and Kasenza were remanded in custody.

If convicted, the accused face a custodial sentence

