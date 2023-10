Just In: Another CCC Councillor Dies

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our change champion and recently elected ward 4 councilor for Zvishavane Town Council, Cherita Mundoka. Despite the unfree, rigged, unfair, and sham electoral conditions, she won the 23 August elections with a wide margin. May her soul rest in peace.CCC

