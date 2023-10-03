Zanu PF Bigwigs Join The Fresh Elections Chorus

Spread the love

By James Gwati- As the opposition CCC presses for a re-run of the stolen 23 August elections, more Zanu Pf Bosses have joined the talk.

This time, it’s the party’s Secretary for Finance, Patrick Chinamasa, who said Nelson Chamisa should forget about that eventuality.

Chinamasa also said there will not be a Government of National Unity (GNU) or Transitional Authority. He posted on X:

I ask the Triple C Class and its Prefect, Nelson Chamisa, to repeat after me the following:

a) that 23 August 2023 was free, fair, transparent, and credible;

b) that there will be no re-run of the elections;

c) that there will be no GNU (Government of National Unity);

d) that there will be no so-called Transitional Authority (whatever that may mean);

e) that Zimbabwe, under ZANU-PF’s watch, will never be a banana republic;

f) that ZANU-PF will forever say “NO” to neocolonialism and hegemonism and an emphatic “NO” to subjugation by sanctions-imposing Western countries…

Chamisa and CCC “rejected” the 23 August 2023 election results citing alleged rigging and have reportedly been engaging some SADC heads of state to push for fresh polls.

The opposition party has been pushing for a SADC-facilitated national dialogue that will result in the formation of a Transitional Authority to implement electoral reforms that will culminate in the holding of credible elections.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...