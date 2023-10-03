Zanu PF Regime Totally Destroys Air Zimbabwe

Statement released by the Citizens Coalition for Change

NO TO ANOTHER 5 YEARS OF LOOTING:

The recent establishment of the Mutapa Investment Fund by the Harare regime warrants condemnation from all citizens.

This fund was not created to benefit the country’s economy or its citizens; instead, it serves as another scheme for looting that provides personal benefits to Mr. Mnangagwa, his relatives, and their close associates.

It is alarming to note that over 20 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are now under the control of this illegal and fraudulent Investment Fund.

And these SOEs will not be subjected to the regulations outlined in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act. It is critical that we voice our disapproval and advocate for fresh elections to prevent further misuse of power. #NotAnother5Years #FreshElectionsZW

Below are some of the state-owned enterprises under the Mutapa Investment Fund:

POSB

Netone Cellular

National Railways of Zimbabwe Holdings and NRZ Ltd

TelOne

Powertel

Allied Timbers

Telecel Zimbabwe

Defold Mine

ZUPCO

Kuvimba

Silo Investments

National Oil Company of Zimbabwe

Cold Storage Commission

Petrotrade

Arda Seeds

Zimbabwe Power Company

Air Zimbabwe

Industrial Development Corporation

Cottco

AFC Limited

Hwange Colliery

