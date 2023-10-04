President Chamisa Intensifies Pressure On Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is maintaining pressure on Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa despite attempts by the Zanu PF regime to choke the citizens movement.

President Chamisa insists Mr Mnangagwa is illegitimate following the disputed August 23 polls.

According to President Chamisa, Mr Mnangagwa will not be allowed to perform another coup on the ballot.

“Flawed elections and disputed national processes produce flawed outcomes and disputed leaders!

To resolve all this, there must be a political settlement to return Zimbabwe to majority rule.

The struggle for real change, justice and freedom takes a new twist. Zimbabwe shall be free.

The people shall govern!! #OnePeople #ForEveryone, ” President Chamisa wrote on X.

