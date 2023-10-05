Is Mnangagwa Eliminating Opposition Officials?

By A Correspondent

There are concerns about the safety of CCC officials following the death of another elected councillor in Zvishavane.

CCC councillor for ward 4, Zvishavane, Cherita Mundoka, died on Tuesday. The cause of her death is yet to be disclosed.

Another CCC councillor for ward 2, Chinhoyi, Patricia Chibaya died mysteriously last week raising fears the Zanu PF regime could be behind suspected elimination of opposition officials.

In a statement on Tuesday CCC said:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of our change champion and recently elected ward 4 councilor for Zvishavane Town Council, Cherita Mundoka. Despite the unfree, rigged, unfair, and sham electoral conditions, she won the 23 August elections with a wide margin. May her soul rest in peace.”

The party also condemned the incessant persecution of citizens by the Harare regime.

” The regime in Harare persists in persecuting our members. Councilor Chipere from Rusape Ward 1, along with two Polling Agents, has been unjustly arrested on fabricated charges. This ongoing abuse of state institutions must cease. We demand the immediate release of these individuals. “

