Mnangagwa Wants To Kill You, CCC MPs Warned

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Former Tourism Minister Engineer Walter Mzembi has challenged CCC MPs to be wary of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s secret manoeuvres.

According to Eng Mzembi, Mnangagwa is desperate to restore Zanu PF’s 2/3 majority in Parliament, even if it means killing opponents.

“The cruel & crude hunt for a 2/3 majority begins . It will take all forms , shapes& modes. Be careful where you eat what you eat , watch your review mirrors, be super careful on the the road , who you date & sleep with, this is in addition to these recalls !

These CIO & FAZ inspired recalls of @CCCZimbabwe Councillors and MPs are exactly the reason why there should be a @SADC_News Extraordinary Summit on Zimbabwe.

Destabilization of a State starts with State sponsored destabilization of political parties, “Eng Mzembi wrote on X

.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...