New Sportswear Deal For Warriors

Spread the love

The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee have signed a new technical partnership with German sportswear manufacturer Puma after their deal with Umbro lapsed.

The Umbro deal was not renewed when it expired last year during the time the country was banned from all forms of international football.

The ZIFA NC, which assumed the office in June this year, has moved to secure a new technical partner after signing a contract with Puma.

NC member Rosemary Mugadza revealed the news on The Couch show on ZTN Prime.

She said: “The Umbro deal lapsed some years ago.

“And as the ZIFA NC, we needed to look for our own deal.

“We sealed the deal with Puma three days ago (on Monday) in time before the Mighty Warriors left (for the COSAFA Women’s Championship).

“The deal is for all the national teams, including the junior sides. The Warriors will be using a new Puma kit when they start their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in November.”

The Mighty Warriors will debut the new Puma kit when they start their 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship campaign this afternoon against Lesotho.

Despite going to use the kit immediately, Mugadza said the official launch of the new deal will be done next year.

She added: “The unveiling and launching part will be done next year, not this year.

“But this where we are now and the deal is already signed and sealed.”-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...