Zanu PF Chief Whip’s Name Mentioned In A Suicide Note

By A Correspondent| The late Zanu PF politician who committed suicide in Gutu South, Norman Mawunga has mention his area legislator and party chiefwhip Pupurai Togarepi in his suicide note.

According to a Masvingo weekly newspaper, Mawunga mentioned Togarepi and a war veteran only named as Mudukuti as people he shared his secrets with.

Mawunga who hang himself from a tree left an audio to his son Joe in which he accused family and clan members of pushing him into committing suicide after terrorising and tormenting him over his Zanu PF and FAZ activities.

Mawunga’s family members including his brothers have reportedly refused to have anything to do with his burial, charging that Zanu PF should bury him instead.

Mawunga did not have a funeral policy and he is heard in the audio pleading with relatives and Zanu PF to give him a descent burial.

Mawungwa deeply regrets his involvement in Zanu PF politics and says in the audio that given another chance he will never do it.

Gutu South was the most violent constituency in Masvingo Province during the 2023 harmonised elections.

