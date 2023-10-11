Cops Invade Parliament, Bash CCC MPs

Tinashe Sambiri

There was chaos on Tuesday when overzealous ZRP cops bashed “recalled” CCC MPs and forced them out of Parliament.

In a statement, CCC denounced police barbarism.

Read statement on the invasion of Parliament building by ZRP cops…

Zanu PF has transformed the Parliament of Zimbabwe into a circus. They oppose MPs who debate with clarity and precision like our own. Our purpose in parliament is to represent the people, whereas Zanu PF prioritize their personal interests while the citizens suffer. We are determined to resist such behavior. #ItsTime #CitizensPower.

