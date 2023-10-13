Breast Cancer Month: Celebrating the Strength and Resilience of Female Journalists

This Breast Cancer Month of October 2023, we celebrate the strength and resilience of female journalists.

These brave women are on the frontlines of the fight for media freedom and freedom of expression despite their many challenges, including harassment and violence.

Despite these challenges, female journalists continue to report on important stories and hold the powerful accountable. They are an inspiration to us all.

This year’s theme is: Keeping Her in The Picture, which is precisely what female journalists do through their professional lenses and storytelling. They have told stories of brave women who have survived breast cancer and, at times, their stories of survival.

This Breast Cancer Month, we encourage all female journalists to take care of themselves and their health. Breast cancer is a serious disease but is also treatable when detected early. Please get regular mammograms and screenings.

We also encourage you to support female journalists in our respective communities. Share their work, follow them on social media, and tell them how much you appreciate their courage and dedication.

Together, we can create a world where female journalists can work without fear of harassment or violence.

