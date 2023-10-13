Who Was Garry Mapanzure?

By- Garry Mapanzure is a proud father to his son, Thomas Janari Mapanzure. The name of his son pays homage to both his father and grandfather.

Education

Garry Mapanzure received his primary and high school education at Kyle College. During his time at Kyle Preparatory School, he discovered his passion for music. Later, he pursued a degree in Architecture at the North China University of Technology in Beijing, China.

Career

Garry’s musical journey began with the release of his single “Wapunza” on 22 August 2017, featuring his brother Victor Mapanzure. He continued to make waves in the industry with his single “Moyo Muti” released on 14 February 2018.

His talent caught the attention of Mr Eazi, leading to his selection for the #EMPAWA100 program. As part of the program, he released the track “Slow.” In July 2019, Garry unveiled his single “Your Man.”

In January 2020, he signed a deal with Runabeat Music, an agency representing reggae, dancehall, and afro beats musicians.

In 2021, Garry Mapanzure launched a clothing line named African Sushi, inspired by his nickname. He established an online store offering various products such as T-shirts, hoodies, and sweaters.

