Newly Appointed Parly Committee On Higher And Tertiary Education Trashes Modular Learning

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Newly appointed parliamentary committee on higher and tertiary education chairperson Fadzayi Mahere has trashed the recently introduced modular learning in universities saying it is a recipe for disaster and a disservice to students who will be forced to learn a module and write examinations within three weeks.

Posting on X, Mahere who is the legislator for Mt Pleasant constituency as a law student and lecturer, she understands the impossibility of teaching a module in three weeks.

“I have been a law student. I practise law. I have taught law. It’s not possible to teach even the most basic law subject, the Law of Contract, in three weeks. Modular learning is doing a disservice to students and will produce graduates who aren’t competitive in the job market or internationally. It needs to be reviewed urgently” said Mahere.

Meanwhile, the tertiary education students have hailed the appointment of Mahere to chair the higher and tertiary education committee saying they hope she will spearhead academic liberties and well being of students in campuses.

“Congratulations Fadzai Mahere @advocatemahere on your appointment as Chairperson of the Committee for Higher & Tertiary Education in Parliament. With your astute leadership, I am confident that this committee will spearhead the Students Union’s relentless quest for academic liberties & the well-being of students in campuses throughout Zimbabwe. Kudos,” posted ZINASU representative Boris Muguti.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...