New Education Minister Wants Grade 7 Examinations Scrapped

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo has proposed the abolishment of the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Grade Seven examinations in line with international best practices and strengthening continuous assessment tests.

He suggested that learners write their first public examinations at O-level.

Minister Moyo said this on the sidelines of the Bulawayo Provincial Taskforce on Drugs and Substance Abuse meeting on Sunday.

He said scrapping Grade Seven examinations will help reduce the chances of learners being exposed to societal ills.

“In my personal opinion, it is important for us to eliminate Grade Seven examinations and continue with continuous assessment even at Grade Seven. When they are transitioning to Form One, they can use their third-term report,” said Minister Moyo. “When enrolling them for Form One, secondary schools can give them assessment tests.”

Minister Moyo said some developed countries, which have scrapped Grade Seven examinations, are doing well.

Minister Moyo said scrapping Grade Seven will address the problem of having pupils spending a lot of time out of school after finishing the examinations thus exposing them to drug and substance abuse.

Apart from drug and substance abuse, there is also a concern that some girls are falling pregnant after they complete writing Grade Seven examinations.

To minimise incidents of learners being exposed to societal vices, Minister Moyo said he has since instructed Grade Seven pupils to remain in class.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education last week announced that Grade Seven pupils will no longer close school after their examinations as was the case in the past, but will instead continue attending classes until the end of the school term in preparation for their transition to secondary school.

Minister Moyo said Government is also expected to make public outcomes of the consultations on curriculum review.

In May, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education conducted a curriculum review process which saw the issue of Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) dominating the processes.

He said to address the issue of deficit in schools, Government secured US$10 million to construct schools.

The minister said the construction of new schools will address the problem of hot sitting that has been blamed for some of the social ills in schools.

-Chronicle

