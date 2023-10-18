Zanu PF Ignores SADC Report On 23 August Polls, To Spend Millions on “Thank You” Rallies

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF has announced plans to spend millions of United States dollars on thank you rallies in all the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe despite question marks on how they were announced winners of the disputed 23 August polls.

Zanu PF National Commissar, Mike Bimha made the announcement saying they will start with Mashonaland Central where they bagged all the 18 parliamentary seats.

“Thank you rallies are a testament to the resilience of the Zimbabwean people,” Bimha declared.

“Despite facing immense pressure, our citizens stood firm, voicing their support for the ruling Zanu PF party,” added Bimha.

He went on to announce their intention to hold a national thank you rally in Mashonaland Central, the province that had secured all 18 seats, an accomplishment celebrated by the party. The details of the event, including the date and venue, were to be advised in the coming days.

