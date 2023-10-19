WhatsApp Fraudster In Court

By A Correspondent| A suspected fraudster has appeared in court facing 20 counts of swindling unsuspecting people of various amounts of money through WhatsApp groups.

Admire Munyanyi was not asked to plead to the allegations when he appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi.

Represented by Malvern Mapako, Munyanyi was granted US$150 bail.

It is alleged that between 2020 and September 2023 in various WhatsApp groups with various business people, Munyanyi would market his business and presenting himself as an agent trading as Glow and Go Online Shopping and Shipping Services, a company which helps people to import various goods from China to Zimbabwe.

It is alleged that Munyanyi would make the misrepresentation to deprive people

of their money knowing he had no capacity to bring anything from China.

It is alleged that he would then create and sent WhatsApp group links which would then link potential clients to a specific WhatsApp group with specific items where he would then put various prices for various goods.

Claims are that he created about 10 WhatsApp groups of different types of goods where victims joined using the supplied links.

Allegations are that he would supply his personal banking account details as well as those of his spouse Joyce Jayne Munyanyi’s Access Forex for clients to deposit money on the pretext that he would buy and import goods for them from China.

After the victims have deposited the

money, Munyanyi would then start to make numerous demands requesting top-

ups before exiting the group and disappearing without delivering the goods to his clients.

