WestProp Shines Again, Bags Four More International Awards

By Business Reporter- The top-notch developments that WestProp Holdings is constructing at Millennium Park, Pomona City and its vibrant social and digital marketing platforms have won the Victoria Falls listed real estate company four awards at the International Property Awards Laufen in Dubai.

Receiving the Laufen property awards is an affirmation of excellence and adherence to international standards.

WestProp Holdings is benchmarking its developments with Dubai-style buildings and uses a cosmopolitan team of architects to do its designs, infusing a number of cultures but maintaining the Zimbabwe flair.

WestProp was rewarded for its vibrant social and digital media platforms.

The interactive sites are updated regularly, with informative data and quality pictures and videos.

The marketing initiatives for the Pomona City ‘within a city’ development won the company the second award, while the third was a five-star award for the picturesque Millennium Heights under the Residential Development 20+ units Zimbabwe.

The Millennium Heights award automatically entered the company for the Laufen international awards to be held in London next February.

The fourth award was for Pokugara Residential development 20+ units.

This is the second time on the trot that WestProp has managed to bring recognition to Zimbabwe from the Laufen Awards, having scooped the top categories last year.

The International awards are open to residential, commercial and hospitality property professionals from around the globe and celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.

WestProp won the Africa region awards. There are separate awards for Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, the UK and the USA.

Award adjudicators are a highly experienced team drawn from developers, architects, interior designers and real estate.

“We are proud to represent Zimbabwe and to bring the awards home. The awards mean a lot. They are an endorsement of the work we are doing and an acknowledgement of the quality and luxury mixed use live, work, shop and play communities,” said WestProp Holdings CEO Mr Ken Sharpe.

