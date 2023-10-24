Harare Resident In “Witchcraft” Storm

A 31-year-old year-old woman from Borrowdale Surbub in Harare has been dragged to court after accusing a banker of engaging in acts of witchcraft.

In a case of outrage gone wrong, a resident of Borrowdale could regret the day her tongue accused a local banker of engaging in acts of witchcraft , after she was hauled before the courts this Saturday.

Leoba Hunda is in the dock for allegedly calling 30-year-old Vimbai Princess Chidaushe of Borrowdale a witch, accusing her of killing her baby.

The court gallery was left in shock , when it emerged that on the 19th of this month, Chidaushe received a text message on her mobile phone from Hunda with the scathing attack.

This did not go down well with Chidaushe who filed a police report leading to the accused’s arrest.

In her initial court appearance this Saturday the accused was freed on US$50 bail and she will be back in court on the 15th of next month.

