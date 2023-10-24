ZIFA Appoints New CEO

THE Zimbabwe Football Association Normalisation Committee has appointed Yvonne Mapika Manwa as the new chief executive officer effective 1 November.

Manwa is currently the Ngezi Platinum Stars CEO and will take over the role which was left vacant following the expiration of Joseph Mamutse’s contract in August.

The local football mother body has been without a substantive CEO ever since the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended Joseph Mamutse in 2021.

Although he was later reinstated, he never resumed his duties as he got entangled in the boardroom battles between the Felton Kamambo-led board and the sports regulator.

Yvonne Manwa will be responsible for leading the Zimbabwe Football Association secretariat into its next phase under the Normalisation Committee.

