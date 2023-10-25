Harare Giants Caps, DeMbare Clash In Chibuku Super Cup

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details for the Harare Derby between Dynamos and CAPS United in the Chibuku Super Cup semi finals.

The two giants will face each other on 29 October at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The other semifinal clash between Black Rhinos and Ngezi Platinum Stars will happen on 28 October at Bata Stadium in Gweru.

TV Details.

ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294) will broadcast the match live. Stream feed will be available via the DStv app.- Soccer24 News

